Erfahren Sie mehr über den Salone del Mobile.Milano’s Bücher Klub

Guido Scarabottolos Berge oder die Schriften von Ettore Sottsass? Ein kurz gefasstes Lehrbuch surrealer Grundrisse von imaginären Wohnungen, die in Mailand zur Miete oder zum Kauf angeboten werden oder von schillernden Häusern von zwanzig außergewöhnlichen Frauen rund um den Globus? Oder ein Essay über Städtebau und zeitgenössische Architektur? Welches Buch liegt unter den Baum, im Koffer oder auf den Nachttisch? Hier die Hitliste des Salone del Mobile.Milano!
10+1 books for Christmas
From the illustrations of a graphic master, to the collection of writings by Sottsass; an essay inclining towards a better world and an unusual do-it-yourself guide to shape new futures. And much more.
Case Milanesissime
Imaginary and surreal advertisements. Published by Corraini, with an essay by Cino Zucchi, a huge fan of the ironic social architect Alvar Aaltissimo, a guide to looking (absurdly) for houses in Milan.
A Room of Her Own
Twenty successful women, narrated through the interiors of their homes and studios. A creative short circuit between interior and interiority, spaces for life and places for the soul. The new book for Thames & Hudson by Robyn Lea.
Dig it!
Can buildings and the ground be reconciled? In these surprising 1,400 pages, the SeARCH Studio and the famous architectural photographer attempt to demonstrate that they can, by “digging” into history.
Quelle: Salone del Mobile