Erfahren Sie mehr über den Salone del Mobile.Milano’s Bücher Klub

Imaginary and surreal advertisements. Published by Corraini, with an essay by Cino Zucchi, a huge fan of the ironic social architect Alvar Aaltissimo, a guide to looking (absurdly) for houses in Milan.

From the illustrations of a graphic master, to the collection of writings by Sottsass; an essay inclining towards a better world and an unusual do-it-yourself guide to shape new futures. And much more.

A Room of Her Own

Twenty successful women, narrated through the interiors of their homes and studios. A creative short circuit between interior and interiority, spaces for life and places for the soul. The new book for Thames & Hudson by Robyn Lea.

